250 tonnes of straw catches fire in rural Norfolk
24 April, 2019 - 22:31
Archant
More than 200 tonnes of straw has caught fire in rural Norfolk.
Fire crews from Aylsham and Wroxham were called to the scene at The Street in Burgh-next-Aylsham shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, April 24.
A Norfolk fire service spokesman said 250 tonnes of straw had caught fire.
The spokesman said one fire engine from Aylsham will remain at the scene throughout the night on a “watch and brief”.
Burgh-next-Aylsham is located south east of Aylsham and is within the Broadland district.
