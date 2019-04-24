250 tonnes of straw catches fire in rural Norfolk

More than 200 tonnes of straw has caught fire in rural Norfolk.

Fire crews from Aylsham and Wroxham were called to the scene at The Street in Burgh-next-Aylsham shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, April 24.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said 250 tonnes of straw had caught fire.

The spokesman said one fire engine from Aylsham will remain at the scene throughout the night on a “watch and brief”.

Burgh-next-Aylsham is located south east of Aylsham and is within the Broadland district.