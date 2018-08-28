New Year’s Eve fire being treated as arson by police

Firefighters from Watton battling a straw bale fire on New Year's Eve in Saham. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Archant

A straw bale fire is being treated as arson a month after a Norfolk farmer lost £40,000 worth of straw go up in flames in a similar attack.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew from Watton put out the fire in Saham which happened at around 11.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

After more than half and hour battling the blaze, the fire was under control and put out at just past midnight.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “How did you see in the New Year? Watton Crew’s “celebrations” at the stroke of midnight looked something like this... Three straw bales had been deliberately set fire to in Saham.

“They were called at 23.24 on 31st so saw the New Year in putting them out!”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We were called shortly before midnight on December 31 to reports of four straw bales on fire on Watton Road in Saham Toney.

“The fire has also caused minor damage to a hedge. This is being investigated as an incident of arson – any witnesses or anyone with information to call Norfolk Police on 101.”