Man arrested after spate of straw bale blazes
PUBLISHED: 16:06 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 07 September 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A man has been arrested after five separate incidents of straw bale fires on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.
Officers were called to a spate of incidents between 1am and 6am on Thursday, September 3.
Two incidents happened on land in Langley, while further blazes were reported in Ferry Road in Carleton St Peter, Loddon Road in Brrome and Beccles Road in Bungay.
A man, aged in his 50s and from the Bungay area, has been arrested in connection with the incidents and has since been released on police bail until Wednesday, September 30.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.