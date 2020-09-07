Man arrested after spate of straw bale blazes

Norfolk Fire and Rescue. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has been arrested after five separate incidents of straw bale fires on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

Officers were called to a spate of incidents between 1am and 6am on Thursday, September 3.

Two incidents happened on land in Langley, while further blazes were reported in Ferry Road in Carleton St Peter, Loddon Road in Brrome and Beccles Road in Bungay.

A man, aged in his 50s and from the Bungay area, has been arrested in connection with the incidents and has since been released on police bail until Wednesday, September 30.