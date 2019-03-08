Search

Arson appeal after 100 straw bales set on fire

PUBLISHED: 12:36 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 12 August 2019

The farmer is using cultivation to make the fire break around the bales. Picture: Scotty Barnard

The farmer is using cultivation to make the fire break around the bales. Picture: Scotty Barnard

Archant

An arson investigation has been launched after 100 straw bales were set on fire.

Five crews from Beccles, Leiston and Lowestoft South arrived at Church Road, in Ellough at 2.25pm today. Picture: Scotty BarnardFive crews from Beccles, Leiston and Lowestoft South arrived at Church Road, in Ellough at 2.25pm today. Picture: Scotty Barnard

Five fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze in a field on Church Road, Ellough, on Thursday, August 8.

Although it was not initially thought to be suspicious, police are now appealing for witnesses to how the fire started.

Five crews from Beccles, Leiston and Lowestoft South responded to the call, at 2.25pm, with the blaze covering approximately 200sqm by 200sqm.

The farmer began using cultivation to make the fire break around the bales, while crews dampened the grass around the bales to prevent it spreading.

Anyone with information about the blaze is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/47521/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

