Strava's heat map images reveal Norfolk's most popular running routes

Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region. Picture: Strava Archant

If you love running around Norwich Castle or up and down Cromer Pier, then you're not the only one.

Norfolk on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava Norfolk on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

It seems like everyone is in to running nowadays - with record numbers taking part in Parkruns and marathons.

Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region.

Here is a list of some of the most popular running destinations:

Norwich on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava Norwich on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

Norwich

Easily one of the busiest parts of our county, Norwich city centre seems to be a haven for runners.

Most opt to take the scenic route around Norwich Castle while others prefer an obstacle course of people on Prince of Wales Road.

(Left) UEA and Carrow Road on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava (Left) UEA and Carrow Road on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

Another thriving part of the city is Eaton Park and areas surrounding the University of East Anglia.

With Parkruns getting ever more popular and the beautiful scenery, there's no surprise really.

Finally, people seem to be finding motivation in circling Carrow Road... or maybe it's just Pukki keeping fit.

Thetford on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava Thetford on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

Thetford

RAF Lakenheath and Thetford's town centre are among the most popular places to run in the town.

Elveden forest towards the bottom of the map is also a popular running spot.

Cromer on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava Cromer on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

Cromer

As you can see from the map, people love running in Cromer.

The coast including Esplanade and the Cromer Pier are among the most popular places for a quick jog.

King's Lynn and Sandringham on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava King's Lynn and Sandringham on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

Kings Lynn and the Sandringham Estate

The historic urban park, The Walks in King's Lynn seem to be full of budding runners.

Wells on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava Wells on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

Runners also head to the Sandringham Estate, maybe to go royal spotting?

Wells

Another costal hot spot for runners is the picturesque sands of Wells.

Lowestoft on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava Lowestoft on Strava's heat map showing the most used rounning routes. Picture: Strava

It's no surprise that runners head to the scenic spot to enjoy their exercise.

Great Yarmouth

South Quay and North Drive are among the most popular running spots in the seaside town of Great Yarmouth.

The Broads just a short drive away seem to be empty of runners.

Lowestoft

Normanston Park is a haven for runners in Lowestoft, so too is any main road with lights.

The roundabout outside the park is also hugely popular.

Dereham

Most runners in Dereham head down Norwich Road for their morning sprint, but the red line comes to an abrupt end on Norwich Street.

Toftwood is another popular area with the majority of the village's streets being red.

Wymondham Wymondham's most popular routes include Norwich Road, Heart's Farm Road and the Gatewat 11 Business Park.

It also looks like somebody has left their FitBit on while test driving at Lotus.