Heat map images reveal Norfolk's most popular running routes
- Credit: Strava
2020 was the year that saw runners take back the high streets as reduced footfall created an urban haven.
It seems like everyone is into running nowadays - with record numbers taking part in parkruns and marathons ahead of lockdown and many people starting to run during recent tight restrictions.
Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region during 2020.
Here is a list of some of the most popular running destinations in Nelson's County.
Norwich
You may also want to watch:
One of the busiest places in our county, Norwich city centre, seemed to be a haven for runners in 2020.
Most opt to take the same scenic route around Norwich Castle that runners took in 2019, but this year has seen an increase in runners along Theatre Street, Gentleman's Walk and London Street.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
- 2 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
- 3 Floral tributes left to driver killed in A148 crash
- 4 Driver escapes serious injury after 4x4 flips onto roof
- 5 'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow
- 6 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
- 7 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
- 8 IN PICTURES: The businesses still going strong in lockdown
- 9 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
- 10 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
Another thriving part of the city is Eaton Park, which is also a parkrun route.
North Norfolk coast
As you can see from the map, people love running in Cromer.
Esplanade and the Pier are among the most popular places for a quick jog, as well as many people taking to a run around the town.
You can also see a fair few runners also go between Cromer and Sheringham for a more challenging route.
There is a much fainter line heading away from Sheringham towards Cley and Weybourne.
Thetford
Thetford's town centre and the town's forest are among the most popular places to run in the area.
Elveden forest towards the bottom of the map is also a popular running spot, much the same as last year.
Data from military bases is now restricted after the app revealed the location of a secret military base in 2018.
Dereham
The high street, Norwich Road and Yaxham Road were the most popular places for people to exercise in Dereham.
Much the same as last year, people avoided Neatherd Moor and the pedestrianised areas of the high street.
Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
South Quay and North Drive are among the most popular running spots in the seaside town of Great Yarmouth.
Meanwhile the Broads just a short drive away seem to be empty of runners.
Lowestoft is also a popular location with people taking to Normanston Park.
*Please remember that lockdown rules allow you to exercise outside in your local area and with one other person. "Local" is described as being "within your town, village or part of your city."