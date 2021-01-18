Heat map images reveal Norfolk's most popular running routes

Published: 11:35 AM January 18, 2021

2020 was the year that saw runners take back the high street as reduced footfall created an urban haven - Credit: Strava

2020 was the year that saw runners take back the high streets as reduced footfall created an urban haven.

Strava's heat map of Norfolk - Credit: Strava

It seems like everyone is into running nowadays - with record numbers taking part in parkruns and marathons ahead of lockdown and many people starting to run during recent tight restrictions.

Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region during 2020.

Here is a list of some of the most popular running destinations in Nelson's County.

Norwich

Strava heat map of Norwich city centre - Credit: Strava

You may also want to watch:

One of the busiest places in our county, Norwich city centre, seemed to be a haven for runners in 2020.

Most opt to take the same scenic route around Norwich Castle that runners took in 2019, but this year has seen an increase in runners along Theatre Street, Gentleman's Walk and London Street.

Another thriving part of the city is Eaton Park, which is also a parkrun route.

Strava heat map of Eaton Park - Credit: Strava

North Norfolk coast

Strava heat map of the North Norfolk coast - Credit: Strava

As you can see from the map, people love running in Cromer.

Esplanade and the Pier are among the most popular places for a quick jog, as well as many people taking to a run around the town.

Strava heat map of Cromer - Credit: Strava

You can also see a fair few runners also go between Cromer and Sheringham for a more challenging route.

There is a much fainter line heading away from Sheringham towards Cley and Weybourne.

Thetford

Strava heat map of Thetford - Credit: Strava

Thetford's town centre and the town's forest are among the most popular places to run in the area.

Elveden forest towards the bottom of the map is also a popular running spot, much the same as last year.

Data from military bases is now restricted after the app revealed the location of a secret military base in 2018.

Dereham

Strava heat map of Dereham - Credit: Strava

The high street, Norwich Road and Yaxham Road were the most popular places for people to exercise in Dereham.

Much the same as last year, people avoided Neatherd Moor and the pedestrianised areas of the high street.

Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Strava heat map of Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft - Credit: Strava

South Quay and North Drive are among the most popular running spots in the seaside town of Great Yarmouth.

Meanwhile the Broads just a short drive away seem to be empty of runners.

Lowestoft is also a popular location with people taking to Normanston Park.

*Please remember that lockdown rules allow you to exercise outside in your local area and with one other person. "Local" is described as being "within your town, village or part of your city."