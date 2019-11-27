Search

Pub to become 'traditional boozer with a twist' - and it could open this week

27 November, 2019 - 06:30
Inside the new Strangers Tavern pub. Photo: Michael Falgate

Archant

A new city pub will be going back to its roots, opening as a traditional boozer with a "modern twist".

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: ArchantThe new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

In August, the Mash Tun, on Charing Cross in Norwich, closed, with managers at the time saying it would reopen after a refurbishment.

Earlier this week new signs put up outside the business revealed it would be called The Strangers Tavern, in a nod to its proximity to Strangers' Hall and the city's historic links to Belgian refugees who arrived in the 16th century.

The Hog in Armour pub, on Charing Cross, pictured in 2001. Photo: Sonya DuncanThe Hog in Armour pub, on Charing Cross, pictured in 2001. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Now, its new manager Michael Falgate has shed more light on the plans - including hopes that it will be open this Friday, November 29.

Mr Falgate said he was born and bred in Norwich, but spent 10 years living in London.

"I came back recently and the opportunity to take on the bar came up," he said. "I remember when it was the Hog in Armour, and we are going back to the red and gold, giving it an old school feel.

"I want it to be a traditional bar, a boozer, with a modern twist.

"We want it to be somewhere people can go to get warm and camp out for the day."

He said they would have a mix of drinks, including traditional options like Guinness and Aspall, and more unusual offerings, including a milkshake beer and jam doughnut flavoured beer.

He said they would have roughly 150 spirits, including a range of flavoured gins and vodkas.

And down the line Mr Falgate said they would install a kitchen, but that menu options were still in the planning stages - with options including finger food and rotisserie chicken on the table.

The building has been a pub for several decades, and was at one point called Pigeons, before being renamed the Hog in Amour in 1977. In 2014, it was reopened as the Mash Tun.

Earlier this month, Door Eighteen and The Gin Academy - which was formerly The Gin Palace, part of the Mash Tun - opened its doors as a separate business.

