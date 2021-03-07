News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:28 PM March 7, 2021   
An unusual cloud dominated the skyline off the north Norfolk coast. 

An unusual cloud dominated the skyline off the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Liz Dutton

An unusually shaped cloud off the north Norfolk coast has caused a fair bit of head scratching. 

The long formation which resembled a flat mushroom was visible off Sheringham and Cromer on Saturday afternoon (March 6). 

Sheringham resident Liz Dutton was among those baffled by the cloud as she took photos of it at 5.45pm and 6pm. 

She said: "I’m always cloud watching, never seen anything like this before. I was in my house when I saw it, and rushed outside to take the pics."

An unusual cloud dominated the skyline off the north Norfolk coast. 

An unusual cloud dominated the skyline off the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Liz Dutton

There was some speculation as to what type of cloud it was after Ms Dutton posted her photographs on social media, with suggestions it could have been a cumulonimbus capillatus or a cumulonimbus incus, also known as an 'anvil' cloud. 

You may also want to watch:

But Dan Holley, meteorologist for Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, had a different explanation. 

Mr Holley said: "That looks like shallow cumulus that has tried to grow taller but hit the subsidence inversion and subsequently spread outwards.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years
  3. 3 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
  1. 4 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  2. 5 'The real Wells people are here' - crowds stay away from coast
  3. 6 National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods
  4. 7 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
  5. 8 9 of the best farm shops in Norfolk
  6. 9 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave
  7. 10 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

"We're under high pressure at the moment, which forms when air sinks downwards through the troposphere, this creates an invisible 'lid' preventing clouds from growing any taller."

Mr Holley said 'anvil' clouds were thunderstorm clouds, but the atmosphere was very dry above 5,000ft yesterday, which would not have allowed thunderstorms to form. 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardboard fly tip left by residents car park in Thetford.

Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Downham Market town councillors discussed the site on Bexwell Road at a full council meeting on Tuesday, March 2.

Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim

Sarah Hussain

person
Norwich City Council's City Hall headquarters. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Coronavirus

Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus