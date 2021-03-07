Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast
- Credit: Liz Dutton
An unusually shaped cloud off the north Norfolk coast has caused a fair bit of head scratching.
The long formation which resembled a flat mushroom was visible off Sheringham and Cromer on Saturday afternoon (March 6).
Sheringham resident Liz Dutton was among those baffled by the cloud as she took photos of it at 5.45pm and 6pm.
She said: "I’m always cloud watching, never seen anything like this before. I was in my house when I saw it, and rushed outside to take the pics."
There was some speculation as to what type of cloud it was after Ms Dutton posted her photographs on social media, with suggestions it could have been a cumulonimbus capillatus or a cumulonimbus incus, also known as an 'anvil' cloud.
You may also want to watch:
But Dan Holley, meteorologist for Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, had a different explanation.
Mr Holley said: "That looks like shallow cumulus that has tried to grow taller but hit the subsidence inversion and subsequently spread outwards.
Most Read
- 1 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 2 ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years
- 3 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
- 4 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 5 'The real Wells people are here' - crowds stay away from coast
- 6 National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods
- 7 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
- 8 9 of the best farm shops in Norfolk
- 9 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave
- 10 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
"We're under high pressure at the moment, which forms when air sinks downwards through the troposphere, this creates an invisible 'lid' preventing clouds from growing any taller."
Mr Holley said 'anvil' clouds were thunderstorm clouds, but the atmosphere was very dry above 5,000ft yesterday, which would not have allowed thunderstorms to form.