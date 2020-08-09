Lifeboat aids stranded yacht following engine failure

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat �Patsy Knight� tows in a 26ft yacht back to the the RNSYC Marina. Picture: Mick Howes

A solo sailor aboard a 26ft yacht called for assistance after the vessel’s engine failed.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ towing the 26ft yacht. Picture: RNLI/Tom Rashbroke The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ towing the 26ft yacht. Picture: RNLI/Tom Rashbroke

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ were called out about 7.10pm on Saturday, August 8 to aid the yacht that was stranded off the Suffolk coast and needed to be towed to safety.

With the sailor unable to start the vessel’s engine, a wind farm crew transfer vessel attended the scene after hearing his call for help to HM Coastguard.

They waited by the yacht until the lifeboat arrived.

Lifeboat Deputy Second Coxswain Philip Holdsworth said: “On arrival, the solo crewman on the vessel told us that he had sailed from Shotley earlier in the day but was not making any headway under sail so tried to start his engine without success.

“The vessel was about three-and-a-half miles off Covehithe and his call to UK Coastguard for assistance was overheard by a Lowestoft-based wind farm crew transfer vessel who kindly stood by the craft until we arrived.

“The sea was a bit choppy with a 2-3ft swell.

“We were able to connect a towline and bring the vessel the seven miles back to the safety of the RNSYC Marina arriving back at 9.15pm, where the yachtsman was met by members of Lowestoft Coastguard Rescue Team.”