Person stranded on sandbank assisted by rescuers

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was called out. Photo: Mick Howes. Archant

Rescue services were called out following reports that a person was in trouble and stranded on a sandbank.

Callout 7.19pm to reports of a person with a pushbike stranded on a sandbank between Pakefield and Kessingland. Lifeboat launched and on arrival at the sandbank the person was already being escorted ashore. Stood down and returned to station at 7.50pm pic.twitter.com/sulHUMYAUF — Lowestoft Lifeboat (@LOWESTOFTRNLI) April 22, 2019

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat and coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted at 7.19pm on Monday, April 22 to reports that a person was stranded on a sandbank with a push bike close to the coast between Pakefield and Kessingland.

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox said: “Our volunteer crew were called just after 7.20pm to help a person in trouble on a sandbank.

“When our lifeboat arrived at the scene the person was already being helped ashore through the shallow water.

“We were stood down and returned to our mooring at 7.50pm.”