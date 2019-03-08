Person stranded on sandbank assisted by rescuers
PUBLISHED: 09:13 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 23 April 2019
Rescue services were called out following reports that a person was in trouble and stranded on a sandbank.
Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat and coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted at 7.19pm on Monday, April 22 to reports that a person was stranded on a sandbank with a push bike close to the coast between Pakefield and Kessingland.
Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox said: “Our volunteer crew were called just after 7.20pm to help a person in trouble on a sandbank.
“When our lifeboat arrived at the scene the person was already being helped ashore through the shallow water.
“We were stood down and returned to our mooring at 7.50pm.”