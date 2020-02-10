Search

Stranded fishing boat assisted in 'roaring Spring tide'

PUBLISHED: 10:07 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 10 February 2020

Lowestoft Lifeboat was called out to help a fishing boat that suffered engine failure and was stranded off the coast. Pictures: Mick Howes

A lifeboat crew was called out to help a fishing boat that suffered engine failure and was stranded off the coast.

The volunteer crew of Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, were alerted at 11.27am on Saturday, February 8 to go to the aid of a 33ft fishing boat, which was stranded a quarter of a mile off Ness Point.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain, John Fox, said: "On arrival we found the vessel at anchor and the two man crew on board were unable to restart their engine.

"They had initially called a friend on another boat to bring them fuel but this had not helped.

"There was a roaring Spring tide running and we were able to connect a brand new extra strong towline that we had only received a few days earlier to bring the vessel safely into the harbour."

