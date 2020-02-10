Stranded fishing boat assisted in 'roaring Spring tide'

A lifeboat crew was called out to help a fishing boat that suffered engine failure and was stranded off the coast.

The volunteer crew of Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, were alerted at 11.27am on Saturday, February 8 to go to the aid of a 33ft fishing boat, which was stranded a quarter of a mile off Ness Point.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain, John Fox, said: "On arrival we found the vessel at anchor and the two man crew on board were unable to restart their engine.

Callout at 11.27am to a fishing boat stranded with engine failure a quarter of a mile off Ness Point. With a roaring tide running a brand new extra strong towline was connected and the vessel brought safely into the harbour pic.twitter.com/RFmEhgQQqX — Lowestoft Lifeboat (@LOWESTOFTRNLI) February 8, 2020

"They had initially called a friend on another boat to bring them fuel but this had not helped.

"There was a roaring Spring tide running and we were able to connect a brand new extra strong towline that we had only received a few days earlier to bring the vessel safely into the harbour."