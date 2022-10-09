OPINION: Straight-talking Doreen always made countryside a priority

Opinion

Rural campaigner Doreen Wallace is held aloft triumphantly by supporters in her battle to abolish the iniquitous church tithe tax - Credit: Submitted

We’ve been crunching numbers instead of leaves, watching a different kind of fall as stock markets change colour and waited in vain for tantalising tints of a bright new dawn on the horizon.

Yes, my favourite time of year cruelly hijacked by financial and political shenanigans at home and abroad. Turmoil and more grim austerity fears shoving autumnal glories aside while crisper days and cooler nights betray shudders of apprehension.

Where to look, then for a cheery lift in early October along my study bookshelves? The latest chance reunion offers an uplifting seasonal glimpse to raise a much-needed smile … “But, ah, today the gold is on the bough and in the stubble field that waits the plough.”

A poetic offering from Doreen Wallace, rural campaigner, teacher, writer and artist, well worth fresh furrows of honest reflection as too much of our precious countryside character and terrain continues to be crushed by marauding field eaters.

Such is the pace and power of their jack-booting antics that even comparative newcomers to Norfolk and Suffolk, along with a smattering of more enlightened senior local councillors and officers, realise stubbled carpet ploughed patch, rolling meadow or homely green space, could be gone by this time next year. Concrete smothering gold.

A grossly offensive planning system nurtured by successive governments blithely bent on desecration of rural areas has ignored local needs and wishes. It continues to insult all who refuse to accept a crass development creed blatantly built on greed.

Where’s the sense in sacrificing vital green lungs for bland housing in areas where hideous traffic congestion, especially around Norwich, is already a major concern? Why are so many “affordable homes” numbers no more than empty promises used to tie up overweight planning packages? Where will it all end while a Norfolk MP leads the way in waging war on our precious environment?

My daily diary compiled in early October four years ago highlighted a loud call from Liz Truss to build more homes in the countryside despite obvious evidence of irreparable damage in many parts of the county she represented at Westminster.

Now, as a beleaguered prime minister fighting for her political future, she continues to espouse “unpopular” choices” when ecology should outflank economy and ideology for pressing local, national and global climate concerns.

What’s the point of a Green Belt if it can’t hold up the miserable march of destruction it was designed to halt in the first place?

Doreen Wallace knew far more about rural life, good and bad, gold and dross, than any cabinet minister, planning expert, building baron or pastoral pontificator operating today. She moved to Norfolk and became a teacher in Diss in 1919 and then nipped into Suffolk on marrying a farmer and stayed there for almost 60 years, mainly in the rambling old manor at Wortham.

After her death at 92 in 1989, the Eastern Daily Press dubbed her a latter-day Boadicea. “Here was no ordinary lady of the manor. She remained a trenchant East Anglian non-conformist of the secular kind.” Her inspiring role in the long battle to abolish the iniquitous tithe tax won her national recognition and a place in agricultural history.

In 1934, she and her husband Rowland Rash barricaded their farm during a six-week siege when she refused to pay the Church of England tithe. Eventually, 134 pigs and 14 cattle worth £700 were seized in lieu of the tax. A memorial went up recording the event.

Then, in the summer of 1939, she decided to see if the church really would make a person bankrupt. This time her furniture and bedding were taken from the house and auctioned. But the auctioneer was a close friend and the furniture was bought by other members of the Tithe Payers’ Association.

The payment, traditionally one tenth of a landowner’s assets, had to be paid to the church and was later collected by the Inland Revenue. It was abolished in 1957. The tithe system brought ruin to thousands of small farming families, already in depths of the agricultural depression in inter-war years of the 20th century.

Doreen Wallace wrote nearly 40 novels in which farming matters and tithe protests often featured, as well as several works of non-fiction. She was first published as a poet while still a student at Somerville College, Oxford.

She became deeply concerned about the changing face of local life and I recall a typically forthright EDP article in 1986 when she lamented: “There are people in villages who have never spoken together, who are not known to the next villagers either by sight or by name. The most useless ‘foreigners’ are those whose country retreat is only meant for weekend and summer breaks. They don’t even arrive unless the weather invites. They can never become part of country life.”

That brand of straight talking plus the Wallace protesting zeal are sorely needed to bring a bit of balance to our current countryside crisis debate dominated by the field eaters.

