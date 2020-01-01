Search

Charity dance night to be held in memory of much-loved teacher

PUBLISHED: 13:04 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 31 January 2020

Archant

A dance benefit night will be held in memory of a much-loved teacher and dancer who passed away from cancer.

Sue Roach, from Fair Green in Middleton, passed away from ovarian cancer on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the age of 61.

The nursery class teacher and head teacher, originally from Stevenage, worked as a supply teacher at West Walton Primary School.

The mother-of-three loved to jive and attended classes at JiveSurvivors and West Norfolk Jive in Stowbridge.

A benefit dance in her memory, which has been running since 2016, was organised a few weeks after her death.

Fiona Bembridge and John Roach presenting a cheque to Macmillian Picture: John RoachFiona Bembridge and John Roach presenting a cheque to Macmillian Picture: John Roach

Her friends and husband set up the fund-raising event to raise money for the Cancer Care Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, where Mrs Roach was being treated since November 2014.

Her friend Fiona Bembridge said: "She was the life and soul of every party. She was a lovely lady and was very kind.

"She was also very loud and you always knew she was there.

"Sue was chatty, bubbly, fun and a great friend.

"The Cancer Care Unit was close to Sue's heart and where her funeral donations had gone to.

"We thought it would be nice to hold the benefit as close to her birthday (January 24) as possible."

The event will be held at Stowbridge Village Hall on Saturday, January 8 from 7pm to 12am.

Her husband John Roach said: "Sue truly was a force of nature and was loved by all she met. This is seen every year by the fabulous turnout at Sue's benefit dance that is organised by Fiona.

"She is greatly missed by her three daughters and nine grandchildren and me of course."

A disco and raffle will be held on the night.

British Sugar at Wissington have agreed to match the total raised up to £250 and have donated a Kindle Fire as a raffle prize.

Mrs Bembridge added: "We will continue to hold the benefit, for me it is a chance to honour and remember a dear friend and a very special lady."

The price of a ticket is £10 and can be purchased at the door or by contacting Mrs Bembridge on 07835821293.

