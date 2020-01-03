Villages left with low water supply following pipe leak

Residents in west Norfolk villages are experiencing problems with their water supply following a pipe leak.

Anglian Water customers in Stow Bridge and Barroway Drove have been experiencing problems with low water supply and no water at all following a leak in a pipe on Cuckoo Drove.

Work is ongoing to get it fixed.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said, "Our teams are currently repairing a leak in Stow Bridge and Barroway Drove, which we expect to have completed later this afternoon.

"We would like to apologise to any of our customers who are experiencing loss of water or a reduction in their water pressure."