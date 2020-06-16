Welder took his own life after breakdown of marriage, inquest hears

A welder who took his own life in his mother’s garage could not be saved, despite the efforts of paramedics to resuscitate him.

On the evening of March 27, Nicholas Claxton, 33, was found hanging in the garage of his mother’s home on The Causeway in Stow Bridge near King’s Lynn, an inquest has heard.

For more than 30 minutes his mother and paramedics fought to resuscitate him, but could not bring him around.

An inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard how he was six months removed from the breakdown of his marriage at the time - a marriage that had lasted seven years.

Assistant Simon Milburn said that based on the evidence provided, Mr Claxton had intended to take his own life and therefore gave a verdict of suicide.

•Do you need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123 or by emailing: jo@samaritans.org