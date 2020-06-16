Search

Advanced search

Welder took his own life after breakdown of marriage, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:40 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 16 June 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A welder who took his own life in his mother’s garage could not be saved, despite the efforts of paramedics to resuscitate him.

On the evening of March 27, Nicholas Claxton, 33, was found hanging in the garage of his mother’s home on The Causeway in Stow Bridge near King’s Lynn, an inquest has heard.

You may also want to watch:

For more than 30 minutes his mother and paramedics fought to resuscitate him, but could not bring him around.

An inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard how he was six months removed from the breakdown of his marriage at the time - a marriage that had lasted seven years.

Assistant Simon Milburn said that based on the evidence provided, Mr Claxton had intended to take his own life and therefore gave a verdict of suicide.

•Do you need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123 or by emailing: jo@samaritans.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google
Drive 24