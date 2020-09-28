Search

Advanced search

Boats sunk and equipment scattered across marshes after winds batter county

PUBLISHED: 07:02 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:04 28 September 2020

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Small boats were sunk and others seriously damaged in north Norfolk after the weekend’s strong wind and rain.

The Blakeney Harbour Association (BHA) posted on social media to say the storm had caused “considerable damage” to boats throughout the habour.

“BHA volunteers have been busy helping to salvage sunken boats and collecting missing equipment scattered over a wide area of marshes on the south side of the harbour,” they said.

Anyone who has lost equipment or small boats should contact the BHA with details and a photo where possible, in the hopes they can be tracked down.

The team is also hoping to find the owner of boat EOS, which they say is moored at the east end of the Scaupe Run.

“We need to contact the owner of this vessel urgently because of serious storm damage,” they said.

“Finally, a huge thank you to the many volunteers who have been involved in recovering and pumping out sunken boats in the harbour over the past couple of days. An amazing effort.”

Trees were brought down across the region over the weekend, with thousands of homes losing power and coastal villages hit by sandstorms.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boats sunk and equipment scattered across marshes after winds batter county

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Pointers: Five observations from City’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma of Bournemouth shows his frustration after Jack Stacey's header was saved by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

David Freezer: Canaries player ratings after 1-0 Championship loss at Bournemouth

Philip Billing of Bournemouth is crowded out by Oliver Skipp and Lukas Rupp of Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested in Norwich over Croydon police murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police of Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire