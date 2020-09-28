Boats sunk and equipment scattered across marshes after winds batter county

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Small boats were sunk and others seriously damaged in north Norfolk after the weekend’s strong wind and rain.

The Blakeney Harbour Association (BHA) posted on social media to say the storm had caused “considerable damage” to boats throughout the habour.

“BHA volunteers have been busy helping to salvage sunken boats and collecting missing equipment scattered over a wide area of marshes on the south side of the harbour,” they said.

Anyone who has lost equipment or small boats should contact the BHA with details and a photo where possible, in the hopes they can be tracked down.

The team is also hoping to find the owner of boat EOS, which they say is moored at the east end of the Scaupe Run.

“We need to contact the owner of this vessel urgently because of serious storm damage,” they said.

“Finally, a huge thank you to the many volunteers who have been involved in recovering and pumping out sunken boats in the harbour over the past couple of days. An amazing effort.”

Trees were brought down across the region over the weekend, with thousands of homes losing power and coastal villages hit by sandstorms.