STORM DENNIS: Hundreds of homes without power

PUBLISHED: 09:35 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 16 February 2020

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk are without power as engineers work to fix issues caused by storm Dennis. Photo: UK Power Networks

Archant

Hundreds of homes are without power as gale-force winds rip through the county.

Engineers are working to fix damaged equipment, which is causing power cuts to more than 500 homes in Norfolk.

In Attleborough, 235 homes have lost power, after winds caused damage to a high voltage overhead electricity line.

More than 250 homes near Thetford are also affected.

Households in Taverham, Fakenham, Worstead, Drayton, Coxford, Titchwell and Watton are also without power.

UK Power Networks said it hoped power would be restored by 2pm.

A spokesman said: "Our electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can damage overhead power lines resulting in some customers losing their electricity supply. Where this happens we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, and we have organised for additional staff in our contact centre and more engineers on the ground to be available to help customers whose electricity supply might be affected by the predicted weather.

"We advise people to stay clear of power lines and report damaged power lines immediately by calling 105 free from either a landline or a mobile phone. If they see electricity lines that are down or causing significant risk to the public they should call 999."

