Storm Ciara: Homes and businesses in Waveney still without power

PUBLISHED: 11:29 10 February 2020

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Waveney area are still without power in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Waveney area are still without power in the aftermath of Storm Ciara. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Waveney area are still without power in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

With UK Power Networks still responding to numerous faults, after high winds damaged electricity cables across the region, some households are likely to be without power until tonight (Monday).

Winds of up to 70mph hit Waveney yesterday - and there are currently power cuts in the Elm Tree area of Lowestoft, in Reydon, at All Saints South Elmham and near Halesworth.

Hundreds of residents in the IP19 0, NR33 8 and NR33 9 postcodes have been affected by "an overhead electricity line that has been damaged" in the respective areas, with UK Power Networks hoping to get the power back on between 8.30pm and 9.30pm tonight.

More than 60 homes and businesses in the IP19 8 and NR34 7 have been affected by "a high voltage overhead electricity line fault" which caused a power cut in the respective areas, with UK Power Networks hoping to get the power back on between 3.30pm and 4.30pm today.

A message on the UK Power Networks website said: "Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.

"If you see an overhead line down, please keep people well clear and call our emergency power cut helpline on 105."

