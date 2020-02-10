WATCH: Tree 'shatters' as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd. Archant

Dramatic dash-cam footage has captured the moment a tree "shattered" as it crashed into the path of a moving milk tanker during Storm Ciara.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trees fell across the county on Sunday as heavy winds and rain battered Norfolk.

And dash-cam footage has captured a DAF milk tanker travelling westbound on the A143, near Brockdish, south Norfolk, when suddenly a tree fell into its path, hitting the front of the lorry.

The driver of the G Easton and Son Ltd lorry was unhurt in the incident, which occurred at about 9.30am.

Charles Easton, the company's director, said: "We couldn't decide if he was unlucky or lucky. He was unlucky that it happened but lucky it was a dead tree and that it shattered when it hit the truck. He was alright. He swerved and it was a good job there was no-one coming the other way. The A143 can be a busy stretch of road. He did really well to respond the way he did."

The driver was able to pull over to check the damage to the vehicle, which was minor and affected its mirrors.

A number of Norfolk roads were blocked due to fallen trees.

Over the weekend, CCTV footage caught the moment a fallen tree causing a substation to explode in Thetford.

Elsewhere a woman had a lucky escape after a tree crashed into her home.