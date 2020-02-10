Storm Ciara: The Norfolk heroes who helped others in need

William and Georgina Hart, who run Olivia's Snacks and Refreshments, were giving out free food and drink to those who were left without power after Storm Ciara hit Norfolk. Picture: Daniel Moxon. Archant

The high winds and driving rain brought to Norfolk by Storm Ciara have caused disruption and misery to many.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William and Georgina Hart, who run Olivia's Snacks and Refreshments, were giving out free food and drink to those who were left without power after Storm Ciara hit Norfolk. Picture: Daniel Moxon. William and Georgina Hart, who run Olivia's Snacks and Refreshments, were giving out free food and drink to those who were left without power after Storm Ciara hit Norfolk. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Thousands were affected by power cuts - many homes are still without electricity - while strong gales brought trees down across the county, blocking major roads and damaging property.

But amid the destruction, there are many who have gone out of their way to help others in their time of need.

Georgina and William Hart run Olivia's Snacks and Refreshments, a food van which is found outside Carrow Road during Norwich City home games.

On Monday morning, they travelled down the A140 to Tivetshall St Mary, between Long Stratton and Dickleburgh, and set up outside the Village Hall on Rectory Road to give out free food and drink to those still without power.

Tree surgeon Henry Balls worked for free to clear two trees that had fallen onto the road in Coltishall. Picture: Henry Balls. Tree surgeon Henry Balls worked for free to clear two trees that had fallen onto the road in Coltishall. Picture: Henry Balls.

READ MORE: Storm Ciara causes flooding in Fakenham

Mr Hart said: "One lady asked for five bacon rolls for her family. Some have been without power since 9am on Sunday. It's a lovely community - we had no tin foil and one lady gave us some and wouldn't take our money."

The couple said they had done the same thing in past periods of severe weather, and also headed out to help those in need after the Beast from the East in early 2018.

Mrs Hart added: "It's nice to give back when we can."

Elsewhere, tree surgeon Henry Balls was on his way to visit his girlfriend when he was asked to help with clearing a fallen tree which had blocked a road in Coltishall.

Tree surgeon Henry Balls worked for free to clear two trees that had fallen onto the road in Coltishall. Picture: Henry Balls. Tree surgeon Henry Balls worked for free to clear two trees that had fallen onto the road in Coltishall. Picture: Henry Balls.

"I helped move it and did the same with a second one further down the road," he said. "A lot of my friends have been doing the same. It's better to have someone who knows what they're doing with it."

READ MORE: Woman, 75, was just six feet from where 80ft tree crashed into house

Despite running his own business - Henry's Tree Services - all he earned for his work was the satisfaction of helping others.

In Thetford, Laura Lawrence could not get off her drive after a tree fell, so her ex-boyfriend Peter Elliott stepped in. Miss Lawrence said: "He came over with a saw and spent ages cutting it all back and clearing debris whilst under swaying trees. I was very thankful - we could actually get off the drive."

And in north Norfolk, Max Fuhri went out of his way to help a stranger at the side of the road who was experiencing car trouble.

The tree that was blocking Laura Lawrence's driveway. Picture: Laura Lawrence. The tree that was blocking Laura Lawrence's driveway. Picture: Laura Lawrence.

You may also want to watch:

"Mr Fuhri said: "I saw a man by the side of his car in Wiveton and asked if he was okay. He said his car had broken down, so I towed him to Morston - just before we got a heavy downpour."

The stranger gave Mr Fuhri £40 and a bottle of whisky as a token of his gratitude, which Mr Fuhri said was "very kind of him".