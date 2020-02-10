Search

Advanced search

'Water erupted through the toilet': listed house flooded by Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 17:08 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 10 February 2020

Peter Britton's house flooded as a result of heavy rain caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Peter Britton's house flooded as a result of heavy rain caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A man made a "dam of towels" to stem the flow as water burst through the toilet of a listed home and flooded downstairs rooms during Storm Ciara.

Peter Britton outside his property on Goodwins Road. . Picture: Sarah HussainPeter Britton outside his property on Goodwins Road. . Picture: Sarah Hussain

Peter Britton, who lives at Elmer Lodge on Goodwins Road in King's Lynn, said the heavy rain on Sunday, February 9, was the worst that he had ever seen.

The 72-year-old said he believed the heavy rain at around 2pm resulted in water bursting through the toilet and spreading across the Victorian tiled hallway and into other rooms.

Mr Britton said: "It was a phenomenon. I've never seen anything like it in my life and we've lived through the big winds in the '80s that brought down power cables and trees.

"But that sudden 20 minutes was something else. It was like a hurricane, and the rain that came down was worse than those gales in that sense."

The Grade II listed house on Goodwins Road suffered flooding. Picture: Sarah HussainThe Grade II listed house on Goodwins Road suffered flooding. Picture: Sarah Hussain

He added: "I think we had a blow back of the storm flooding. All that heavy rain had just blown the pipe and the water just erupted through the toilet."

Mr Britton, who was ironing at the time, was alerted to the flooding by his son.

He said: "There was just a boom, and my son came shouting down the corridor saying we had been flooded, and that was it - we went into action.

"It was like a torrent and it travelled along the corridor into the other bathroom.

The Grade II listed house on Goodwins Road suffered flooding. Picture: Sarah HussainThe Grade II listed house on Goodwins Road suffered flooding. Picture: Sarah Hussain

You may also want to watch:

"I had to put a dam of towels down to stop it getting into other rooms.

"Water was just coming up the sides of the house: we were under attack."

Mr Britton added: "We're just an example of what the rain did. It was horrendous.

The Grade II listed house on Goodwins Road suffered flooding. Picture: Sarah HussainThe Grade II listed house on Goodwins Road suffered flooding. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"It was windy, but this is Norfolk. We're used to it. But nothing could have prepared you for Sunday. It was a freak."

Mr Britton bought the part Georgian and part Victorian house one-and-a-half years ago and had recently carried out renovation to the property.

He said: "Thankfully it didn't come into the living room: the flooring in there is Victorian and it would have ruined that.

"We were worried, it's such a special house and we didn't want the flooring ruined.

"At one stage I thought I was going to have to get a water pump in, it was so bad.

"It was like a river, it wasn't just a trickle."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

‘Water erupted through the toilet’: listed house flooded by Storm Ciara

Peter Britton's house flooded as a result of heavy rain caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Son witnessed horror lorry crash that killed his dad

Debroy Summers died on the A149 near Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted
Drive 24