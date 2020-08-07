Search

VJ Day celebrations to be broadcast live on YouTube

PUBLISHED: 13:32 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 07 August 2020

VJ Day thanksgiving service in King's Lynn in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

VJ Day thanksgiving service in King's Lynn in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

People in west Norfolk can commemorate the 75th VJ Day celebrations virtually next week.

VJ Day thanksgiving service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn in 2017. Picture: Ian BurtVJ Day thanksgiving service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans are underway to celebrate the anniversary of Victory over Japan Day on Saturday, August 15 at home in west Norfolk.

Stories of Lynn, West Norfolk Council and local organisations including King’s Lynn Festival, Norfolk Museums Service and King’s Lynn and District RAFA, have put together a number of activities to help people commemorate the historic occasion, in line with social distancing guidelines.

A VJ Day service, which includes wreath laying and a two minute silence at 11am, will be broadcast live on the council’s YouTube channel to mark the day.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, said their virtual VE Day in May was popular with around 3,000 residents interacting with it on social media.

She added: “I urge residents to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the end of World War II, by logging on again. There’s lots for all ages to try.”

Stories of Lynn is also offering a range of activities for people to take part in and web pages will provide more about the history of the day, recommended music from King’s Lynn Festival, downloadable games from the era for the family to play, and a special 1940s performance from Norfolk artist Sarah Mai.

On his video message on the council’s website, Mayor Geoff Hipperson said: “VJ Day, the victory by the army that is sometimes known as The Forgotten Army.

“I trust that the members of that army will never be forgotten, particularly in East Anglia with the involvement of the Royal Norfolk Regiment.

“By the time these veterans were reunited with their families, celebrations marking the end of WWII had passed and communities were looking to rebuild their future.

“We must honour and respect the memory of The Forgotten Army and, in doing so, hopefully learn from the past.”

The VJ Day website will go live on Wednesday, August 12 at storiesoflynn.co.uk/vjday, further activity will be included on the borough council and Stories of Lynn social media channels.

