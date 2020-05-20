Store manager sets running challenge to help boost NHS during the virus outbreak

A Central England Co-op store manager is taking on a mammoth challenge to raise money for the NHS – by running 100km in 10 days.

Keen runner Chris Frary, who manages the Halesworth Food Store in Saxons Way, is set to use his love of fitness to show support for the work of frontline health workers during these uncertain times.

Starting on Saturday, May 23 he plans to complete his ambitious effort during a short break from work, where he and his team have been working around the clock to ensure the local community have had and continue to have access to vital food and essentials.

All money raised will be donated to NHS Charities Together and Mr Frary is now appealing for people to support his fundraising efforts.

The 36-year-old said: “I am a keen runner and have been thinking over the last few weeks of ways that I could utilise my love for running to help support the amazing work the NHS has been doing for our country.

“Being key workers ourselves, we get a lot of thanks and support from the local community, but taking a step back and looking at what those who work within the NHS are doing puts into context how lucky we are.

“All of this compelled me to try and do something to help them now and in the future.

“I had a holiday booked at the back end of May and thought over the 10 days from the start of my holiday to the end I would challenge myself to do something I have not done before.

“Therefore I am trying to attempt running 100km in 10 days. I wanted to raise £300 but have already reached that point so now I am just going to keep trying to raise as much money as possible for such a great cause.

“If anyone can support please visit my Just Giving page and help us say thank you to our amazing NHS.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/35OXYdK