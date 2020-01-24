Search

Advanced search

'Store closing' signs appear in Palmers windows

PUBLISHED: 13:09 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 24 January 2020

‘Everything must go’ and ‘all stock reduced’ posters have gone up alongside ‘store closing’ signs at Palmers in Lowestoft town centre, after owners Beales collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark Boggis

'Everything must go' and 'all stock reduced' posters have gone up alongside 'store closing' signs at Palmers in Lowestoft town centre, after owners Beales collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

Store closing signs have gone up in the windows of a historic high street shop.

A closing down notice with ‘everything must go’ offers has been posted on the Beales website after the retailer collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark BoggisA closing down notice with ‘everything must go’ offers has been posted on the Beales website after the retailer collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark Boggis

With 'everything must go' and 'all stock reduced' posters appearing alongside the 'store closing' signs at Palmers in Lowestoft town centre, it comes as owners Beales collapsed into administration this week.

Joint administrators from advisory firm KPMG Restructuring however stressed it was business as usual as they "continue to trade" all stores "as a going concern" and that the department store chain could still be saved if a buyer is found.

‘Everything must go’ and ‘all stock reduced’ posters have gone up alongside ‘store closing’ signs at Palmers in Lowestoft town centre, after owners Beales collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark Boggis‘Everything must go’ and ‘all stock reduced’ posters have gone up alongside ‘store closing’ signs at Palmers in Lowestoft town centre, after owners Beales collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark Boggis

With Beales running a number of stores across Norfolk and Suffolk, including Diss and Beccles, it also has two sites in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft after Palmers became part of the Bournemouth-based Beales group at the end of November 2018.

But with the jobs of more than 1,000 people at risk nationwide, it means the future of Palmers is also at risk.

‘Everything must go’ and ‘all stock reduced’ posters have gone up alongside ‘store closing’ signs at Palmers in Lowestoft town centre, after owners Beales collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark Boggis‘Everything must go’ and ‘all stock reduced’ posters have gone up alongside ‘store closing’ signs at Palmers in Lowestoft town centre, after owners Beales collapsed into administration this week. Picture: Mark Boggis

The store has stood proudly in Lowestoft town centre on London Road North since 1907.

Founded as the family-run Chadds independent department store in 1907, after almost 100 years trading in the high street it was taken over in 2004 by Palmers.

In 2009 the store was rebranded as Palmers, following a modernisation, as it joined existing Palmers shops at Yarmouth, Dereham and Bury St Edmunds.

After Palmers was founded in Great Yarmouth in 1837, the independent family-run business grew from a small draper's shop to a chain employing 400 staff.

In recent years Palmers was forced to close its stores at Bury St Edmunds and Dereham, and in November 2018 the Palmers stores in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft looked to have been given a lifeline after being taken over by Beales.

However, as the retailer put itself on the market after issuing a stark warning that it faced "exceptionally challenging times", on Monday it was announced the chain had collapsed into administration.

A statement released by Beales' administrators KPMG said no stores would be closed immediately and there would be no instant job losses.

It said: "The joint administrators will continue to trade all 23 stores as a going concern while they assess options for the business.

"All members of staff have been retained by the joint administrators to assist in trading the stores."

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said while the stores were still trading gift vouchers, customer deposits and customer returns/refunds would "continue to be honoured."

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Two men found hiding in cupboard by police

Police attended Philadelphia Lane to check on a vulnerable man but found two men in a cupboard, one who had breached a court order. Photo: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

‘I’m angry, shocked and dismayed’ - NHS boss to launch investigation into culture following bragging email

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Dereham’s top 10 places to eat according to TripAdvisor

The Brisley Bell is one of the Dereham area's best places to eat, according to TripAdvisor. Pictured are owners Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24