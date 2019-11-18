Search

Stolen car found by west Norfolk police

PUBLISHED: 14:07 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 18 November 2019

King's Lynn police tweeted that they found a stolen car whilst out on unrelated enquiries in Downham Market. Picture: King's Lynn Police.

Police found a stolen car in the west Norfolk area whilst out on other duties.

King's Lynn Police discovered the stolen car on Monday, November 18.

The grey BMW 1 Series has been recovered by the police.

A tweet by King's Lynn police said: "Stolen vehicle discovered while making unrelated enquiries this morning in Downham area."

A police spokesman said: "Officers were making enquiries in relation to a separate matter when they discovered the BMW 1 Series."

"No one was in the vehicle at the time and the matter has been referred to colleagues in Bedfordshire, where the vehicle was stolen in May."

