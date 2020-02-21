'You should have seen her face' - Norfolk singer commissioned to perform at surprise proposal
PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 February 2020
Archant
A Norfolk musician has taken her music to new heights to soundtrack a unique proposal.
On February 20, singer and guitarist Stewart Hull from Stoke Holy Cross was part of a special proposal on the London Eye after receiving a call from a gentleman named Gabriel to help in asking his girlfriend, Susanna, to marry him.
Mr Hull said: "It went great, everything went according to plan. It was like clockwork."
Gabriel had met with Mr Hull and the photographer before Susanna arrived. A cover story was in place so as not to ruin the surprise and they were told to pretend to be work colleagues who had won a raffle prize for the ride.
Susanna believed the story entirely, thinking Stewart had bought his guitar along for a bit of fun.
They boarded the private pod and Stewart was told to wait a few minutes before starting to sing. He began with 'Can't Help Falling in Love' and at the top of the wheel, Gabriel got down on one knee.
Mr Hull said: "You should have seen her face, it was all very emotional. And of course, she said yes."