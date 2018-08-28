West Norfolk dinner lady celebrates 50 years of service at lunch with pupils

Ellie Grimsey, assistant cook at All Saints' Academy in Stoke Ferry, run by the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust, has celebrated 50 years of service in catering at the school. Picture: Simon Cobby Simon Cobby

A dinner lady who has been dishing up meals for children in west Norfolk for 50 years had a special lunch held in her honour.

Ellie Grimsey, assistant cook at All Saints’ Academy in Stoke Ferry, is estimated to have served nearly half a million school dinners in her five decades at the school.

She joined in 1968 as a midday supervisor and became a dining room assistant in 1970. When the school moved to new premises in 1987 she became a catering assistant, followed by a 14-year stint as cook.

To celebrate her achievement Ms Grimsey joined children for a special lunch at the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust school – where her daughter Jane is now the school cook.

Amanda Massen, account manager at Norse Catering, where Ellie is employed, said: “We are enormously grateful to Ellie for the huge commitment and dedication she has shown to keeping children healthy by serving nutritious and balanced meals for half a century.”

Ms Grimsey’s work anniversary comes as the country celebrates National School Meals Week, designed to promote school dinners.