Gallery
Village gets into festive spirit with Santa challenge
- Credit: Sue Lintern
A village got into the festive spirit by exhibiting wacky Father Christmas displays in their front gardens.
In similar fashion to more conventional scarecrow trails, villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, were encouraged to take part in a Santa challenge this Christmas.
The idea was the brainchild of the parish council, which was keen to bring the community together following a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents from across the village took part and displayed their zany creations on Sunday, December 6, ready for judging by the area's borough councillor, Colin Sampson, and his wife, Sue.
First place went to 'Last-minute Christmas preparations Santa', second to 'Crash-landing Santa' and third place to 'Speed cam Santa'.
The Santa challenge was sponsored by Stoke Ferry's magazine, The Village Pump, and supported by The Campaign to Save the Blue Bell - the village's last pub.
