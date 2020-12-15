Village gets into festive spirit with Santa challenge

Gallery

Published: 5:12 PM December 15, 2020

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

A village got into the festive spirit by exhibiting wacky Father Christmas displays in their front gardens.

In similar fashion to more conventional scarecrow trails, villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, were encouraged to take part in a Santa challenge this Christmas.

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

The idea was the brainchild of the parish council, which was keen to bring the community together following a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents from across the village took part and displayed their zany creations on Sunday, December 6, ready for judging by the area's borough councillor, Colin Sampson, and his wife, Sue.

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

First place went to 'Last-minute Christmas preparations Santa', second to 'Crash-landing Santa' and third place to 'Speed cam Santa'.

You may also want to watch:

The Santa challenge was sponsored by Stoke Ferry's magazine, The Village Pump, and supported by The Campaign to Save the Blue Bell - the village's last pub.

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

The Stoke Ferry Santa challenge was sponsored by the Pump magazine and supported by the Save the Blue Bell campaign - Credit: Sue Lintern

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge - Credit: Sue Lintern



