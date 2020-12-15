News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village gets into festive spirit with Santa challenge

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:12 PM December 15, 2020   
Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

A village got into the festive spirit by exhibiting wacky Father Christmas displays in their front gardens. 

In similar fashion to more conventional scarecrow trails, villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, were encouraged to take part in a Santa challenge this Christmas. 

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

The idea was the brainchild of the parish council, which was keen to bring the community together following a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Residents from across the village took part and displayed their zany creations on Sunday, December 6, ready for judging by the area's borough councillor, Colin Sampson, and his wife, Sue.

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

First place went to 'Last-minute Christmas preparations Santa', second to 'Crash-landing Santa' and third place to 'Speed cam Santa'.             

The Santa challenge was sponsored by Stoke Ferry's magazine, The Village Pump, and supported by The Campaign to Save the Blue Bell - the village's last pub. 

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

The Stoke Ferry Santa challenge was sponsored by the Pump magazine and supported by the Save the Blue Bell campaign 

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, took part in a Santa challenge 

