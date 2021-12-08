News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Artist's illustrated map of historic village unveiled

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:32 AM December 8, 2021
A new Stoke Ferry village information map has been commissioned by artist Lynsey Cole.

A new Stoke Ferry village information map has been commissioned by artist Lynsey Cole. - Credit: Stoke Ferry Parish Council

An artist's carefully illustrated map has been unveiled in the heart of a historic village.

Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, used to be busy with farming trade due to its location on the River Wissey, with the village previously a significant economic centre for the area.

It now proudly houses a number of listed buildings including the Cobbles and Bayfields on Lynn Road, the Stoke Ferry Hall and All Saints Church.

All Saints Church in Stoke Ferry,a listed mediaeval church. 

All Saints Church in Stoke Ferry, a listed medieval church. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Many homes in the village also have listed status.

Listed building in Stoke Ferry, near the 2Agriculture factory. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Listed building in Stoke Ferry, near the 2Agriculture factory. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

And on Sunday, December 5, Stoke Ferry Parish Council and people in the village gathered to unveil a new information map which displays some of its highlights.

The map, commissioned by the council and designed and created by artist Lynsey Cole, also includes important village information such as the location of defibrillators, litter bins, post boxes and public footpaths and bridleways.

Stoke Ferry unveiled a new village information map and received a Covid plaque.

Stoke Ferry unveiled a new village information map and received a Covid plaque to recognise the work of the community during the pandemic. - Credit: Andy Cobbold

Trudy Mann, vice-chair of SFPC, said it came after the council discussed what could be done with a redundant brick plinth that used to hold the old village sign.

She added: "Stoke Ferry is so lucky to have so many character buildings and also facilities."

The project was part of the Norfolk County Council Parish Partnership Scheme and was unveiled by county councillor Martin Storey.

The day also saw the village presented with a Covid plaque by Deputy Lieutenant Nicholas Pratt.

The day also saw the village presented with a Covid plaque by deputy lieutenant Nicholas Pratt. - Credit: Andy Cobbold

Ms Mann said: "It has taken about two years of backwards and forwards discussion and alterations with the artist, and sharing updates with the councillors, to finally produce our beautiful map.

"The map has some artistic license on exact positioning of road layout and some buildings have been turned around to show them off to their full glory."

According to Norfolk Heritage Explorer, the village has a long history, with its population and land ownership detailed in the Domesday Book.

A document named the Stoke Ferry Conservation Area character statement and map 1992 on West Norfolk council's website says the village's historic core has, at least since the 14th century, been based around the church and its surrounding buildings on the crown of The Hill.

The day also saw the village presented with a Covid plaque by deputy lieutenant for Norfolk Nicholas Pratt to recognise the work of the community during the pandemic.

The map is now on a  brick plinth that used to hold the old village sign.

The map is now on a brick plinth that used to hold the old village sign. - Credit: Trudy Mann


