North Norfolk estate to host garden party celebrating LGBT+ community

Published: 5:30 AM May 19, 2021

On Saturday 22nd May 2021 Stody Lodge Gardens near Holt in North Norfolk will once again extend a special welcome and invitation to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as family and friends. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

A technicolour garden party celebrating the rural LGBT+ community and its allies is returning to North Norfolk for the third time this weekend.

On Saturday, May 22, Stody Lodge Gardens near Holt will throw open its doors to the LGBT+ community as well as family and friends for a day of events.

Run in conjunction with Norwich Pride and Kings Lynn & West Norfolk Pride, the day will feature talks, live music, performances and offer people a chance to explore the estate's colourful selection of more than 200 varieties of rhododendrons and azaleas.

Speakers on the day will include members of the LGBTQ+ community who will share their experiences of living in the countryside. There will be performances by singer-songwriter Kimberley Moore and Alexa Vox with DJ Suga Beet also providing music.

Richard Hulbert, Head Gardener at Stody Lodge Gardens with ‘Violet’ – one of six rainbow goats that were on display at the Stody Rainbow Garden Party 2019. Picture: Stody Lodge Gardens - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

Richard Hulbert, head gardener at Stody Lodge Gardens, said: "I am extremely proud of how The Stody Rainbow Garden Party continues to grow in popularity and evolve into an event that not only educates and informs but reflects that attitudes and needs of the LGBTQ+ community."

Julie Bremner, trustee of Norwich Pride 2021, said: “We are so pleased to be fundraising for our Pride event through the Stody Rainbow Garden Party tea rooms this May. The pandemic has had a significant impact on our community’s physical and mental health and we look forward to another happy inclusive day full of colour and fun.”

This year's event will also be run in partnership with Agrespect, a charity that was set up in 2018 by farmers Matt Naylor and Ben Andrews with the aim of uniting the rural LGBT+ community and encouraging inclusiveness.

Mr Naylor said: "There are still lots of LGBTQ+ people and their families who need encouraging that being different is something to be proud of. We are passionate about seeing thriving rural communities and vibrant and prosperous farming businesses - this depends upon them being welcoming places for everyone irrespective of gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation."

The Stody Rainbow Garden party is open from 1pm – 5pm, entrance is £8. Pre-booked time slots are not required.