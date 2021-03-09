Easter booklet made in Norwich is popular with families worldwide
Hundreds of children and families across the world are celebrating the Easter story thanks to the creative talents of church volunteers.
The Easter Express A Journey to King's Cross booklet, featuring Felix the Fox, was created by the STN Kids team from St Thomas Norwich, which has multiple bases across the city.
It is aimed at anyone and families can work through activities based on a London Underground tube map taking in locations which feature in the Easter story.
Activities range from making shiny fish and playing sleeping lions to making a shelter and playing peg the donkey.
Designed by University of East Anglia student Rebekah Lee, 20, around 3,000 families across the world, including 800 in Norfolk, have received a printed booklet mostly through churches and schools.
Richard Mills, kids pastor at STN, said: "It is a different way to look at the story. We have got a lot of tradition in our culture and a lot of preconceptions but having worked with young people for under 10 years I understand the importance of bringing faith and understanding in a new way.
"We have to be creative, as God is. That is what I believe the team behind the booklet has achieved."
He praised the dedication of adult volunteers from STN Kids who put the booklet together in only a few weeks, despite the majority working as students, junior doctors or doctors in hospitals during the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Mills also added the work of Miss Lee, who attends the church and is also part of the STN KIds' volunteer team, helped bring characters and the story to life.
The international development student, from Norwich, designed the illustrations on her computer and Mr Mills said there were future plans for similar projects to be put out by the church for important religious events.
He added he was amazed at how popular the booklet had been which also helps adults and children reflect on the Easter story.
It has gone to all the major cities of England as well as to various countries including Germany, America, Italy and Ghana.
The pastor said lockdown had helped people's faith mature and the booklet brought people together.
Visit www.easterexpress.org or email kids@stn.org.uk to order a copy.