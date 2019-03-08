Open to day to offer insight into historic boats

Historic Lifeboat 'Lucy Lavers' arrives in Lowestoft harbour. Picture: Archant Archant

An open day in north Norfolk is set to offer an insight into the restoration of historic boats.

Rescue Wooden Boats is holding an open day in Stiffkey, near Wells, on Sunday, May 26 which will showcase maritime history, boats under restoration and also fishermen's stories.

A sing-along with The Wherrymen will take place later in the afternoon and refreshments and a tombola are also on offer.

Rescue Wooden Boats is a group aimed at conserving maritime heritage by restoring examples of working wooden boats and telling their stories.

Its projects have included restoring Lucy Lavers, which was one of many boats used in the evacuation of more than 300,000 British and Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk during the Second World War.

The open day at the Maritime Heritage Centre in Stiffkey will take place between 11am and 4pm.