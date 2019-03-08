Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Open to day to offer insight into historic boats

PUBLISHED: 16:48 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 19 May 2019

Historic Lifeboat 'Lucy Lavers' arrives in Lowestoft harbour. Picture: Archant

Historic Lifeboat 'Lucy Lavers' arrives in Lowestoft harbour. Picture: Archant

Archant

An open day in north Norfolk is set to offer an insight into the restoration of historic boats.

Rescue Wooden Boats is holding an open day in Stiffkey, near Wells, on Sunday, May 26 which will showcase maritime history, boats under restoration and also fishermen's stories.

You may also want to watch:

A sing-along with The Wherrymen will take place later in the afternoon and refreshments and a tombola are also on offer.

Rescue Wooden Boats is a group aimed at conserving maritime heritage by restoring examples of working wooden boats and telling their stories.

Its projects have included restoring Lucy Lavers, which was one of many boats used in the evacuation of more than 300,000 British and Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk during the Second World War.

The open day at the Maritime Heritage Centre in Stiffkey will take place between 11am and 4pm.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Indian restaurant to be sold at auction weeks after closure

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich man charged following assaults on police officers

Three officers were assaulted during an incident on King Street at about 12.20am on Saturday, March 18. Picture: Ian Burt

Animal sanctuary contacts police after 45 baby sparrows taken from roof

PACT Animal Sanctuary has contacted police after it says it received 45 baby house sparrows in a week which were taken from a roof. Picture: PACT

‘Stinger not required’ - police chase comes to end after drink-driver runs out of fuel

Sgt Chris Harris said officers pursued the suspect on suspicion of drink-driving and failing to stop for police. Photo: James Bass.

‘Our beaches are supposed to be safe’ - concerns as palm oil dumped along coast

Palm oil washed up on the beach at Walcott. Picture: Jon Sweatman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists