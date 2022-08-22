Sticker swap shop to be held at city shopping centre

A GoGoDiscover swap shop is being held at Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Still trying to complete your GoGoDiscover sticker album? Fear not, this year’s T.rex and mammoth stickers aren’t extinct yet.

Chantry Place shopping centre will be hosting a swap shop on Wednesday, where there will be a maximum number of 15 swaps but individual stickers will also be available to purchase for 20p.

There were 78 stickers to collect, including 12 special shiny stickers, with the 60-page book priced at £5 and including full details and trail maps.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant

The GoGoDiscover trail’s T.rex and mammoth sculptures are on the streets of Norwich and Norfolk until Saturday, September 10, when they will be removed for the annual auction to raise further funds for Break.

The project aims to raise crucial cash for the charity, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

As well as 55 T.rex and 24 Steppe mammoths, there are also 98 mini T.rex Breakasaurus sculptures to be found.

You can explore the trail by downloading the GoGoDiscover app for £1.79 on your mobile device or picking up a map - for a suggested donation of £1 - from trail map hubs including the Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Cafe in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

The sticker swap shop will be open outside Langleys on the lower ground floor of Chantry Place – one of the trail’s supporting partners - between 11am and 2pm on Wednesday, August 24.

The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Norwich Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News also include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

Sticker packs can also be purchased online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover, where bundles of a sticker book and 20 packs are available for just £15.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant



