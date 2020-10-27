Family pay touching tribute to ‘entertainer’ with ‘cheeky grin’ who died in crash

The family of Steven Savage, from Attleborough, have paid tribute to the 37-year-old, who died in a crash in Shropham. Picture: Courtesy of the Savage family Archant

The family of a 37-year-old man who died when his car crashed into a tree have paid tribute to their son, partner and brother, describing him as “full of energy”.

Steven Savage, from Attleborough, was involved in a crash on Hargham Road, Shropham, in the early hours of Sunday, October 11.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Savage could not be resuscitated at the scene.

His loved ones said the electrical engineer, who was born in Warwickshire but “found his spiritual home” in Norfolk, was a “genuinely loved person”.

In a moving tribute, Mr Savage’s family said: “Steve (also known as Savage) left behind a devastated family – mum, dad, partner, sister and two adored nieces, as well as many friends and colleagues.

“He was full of energy and vitality and his ability to bounce into a room like an enthusiastic puppy will be greatly missed. With a cheeky grin and a thirst for knowledge, he loved to be adventurous.

“From making balloon animals to reading rhyming stories, he was a bit of an entertainer. Many of his friends will remember him for his booming laughter, antique top hat and, for a few months, his gigantic moustache which resulted in some of his closest family calling him Sneeze!

“Steve was a flamboyant and genuinely loved person who will be missed by so many people.”

Mr Savage grew up and went to school in Attleborough and, from an early age, had an interest in maths and physics and was enthralled by stars and space - spending hours in the company of a telescope.

One of Mr Savage’s “greatest moments”, his family said, was meeting Steven Hawking during a high school trip to Cambridge.

The intrepid adventurer seized every opportunity to see the world and, while travelling in India, rode a Royal Enfield motorcycle in the Himalayas along the highest navigable road in the world.

A keen snowboarder, Mr Savage would also visit Europe and Scandinavia in pursuit of the perfect slope.

Back home he was an occasional cricketer and pianist, although admitted he “did both rather badly”, while combatting climate change was close to his heart.

His family said he would always do things “his way” - unless asked for something by his nieces.

A private funeral for Mr Savage will take place in November. The family plans to hold a larger memorial event next year.