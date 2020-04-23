Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police Archant

An accountant who took his own life went missing on the day he turned 63.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Steven Hill, who lived in St Josephs Road, Sheringham, was facing bankruptcy when he died last year, Norfolk Coroners Court has heard.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner, said at an inquest on April 22 that Mr Hill was reported missing on October 21 after not turning up for work.

Ms Blake read a statement from Mr Hill’s son, AJ Hill, which said the family was “devastated” by his loss.

The statement read: “He was an intensely proud and private man and he gave no indication to anyone he was suffering from problems.

“Steve was an important and popular figure in the town of Sheringham having lived there most of his life. We all love and miss him greatly.”

Mr Hill was found in the morning of October 24, in a field next to Field Dalling Road in Binham, between Wells and Holt.

Ms Blake said his medical cause of death was hypovolemic shock and self-inflicted wounds.

He was described as happily married to his wife, Julie, for 38 years, who he had met in a pub in Sheringham when they were both about 20.

Ms Blake read a statement from his wife, which said his family was not aware that he had any mental health issues.

She had tried to call him several times the morning he went missing, which was his 63rd birthday, but was not able to get through to him.

The last anyone heard from Mr Hill was at 8.36am that day, when he sent a message thanking his daughter, Laura, for birthday wishes.

Ms Blake said that as part of the investigation into his death, coroner’s officer Matt Reeve spoke to Virginia Lewis from the government’s insolvency service, who was managing Mr Hill’s bankruptcy.

She said of Ms Lewis, who had recently spoken to Mr Hill: “She explained that he appeared withdrawn, but did not given any cause for concern. There was nothing about his actions or behaviour that suggested he was at immediate risk of self-harm or suicide.”

Ms Blake gave a conclusion of suicide and offered condolences to Mr Hill’s family.

*Need to talk? Call the free 24/7 Samaritans phone line on 116123.