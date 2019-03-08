Search

Search launched for missing 63-year-old

PUBLISHED: 07:21 22 October 2019

Steven Hill, 63, was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning. Photo: Police

Archant

An appeal has been launched to find a 63-year-old man who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

Steven Hill was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning (October 21) but hasn't been seen since, which has been described as out of character for him.

Mr Hill is described as white, of slim build with grey hair.

Police believe he is with a black Citroen Estate with the number plate YY59 UTJ.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Hill or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 13of October 21, 2019.

