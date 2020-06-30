Man died from injuries after crash on A17, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of a 30-year-old man who died in a car crash on the A17 the day before New Year's Eve.

Steven Botten, from Tydd St Mary, near Wisbech, died on December 30 after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A17 at Terrington St Clement.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday January 8, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, gave his cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

She said Mr Botten had been employed in information technical support.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 30 2020.