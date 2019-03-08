Search

Advanced search

Former coastguard to tell story of dramatic rescue mission at charity event

PUBLISHED: 12:27 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 09 October 2019

Former Wells Coastguard crew member Steve Willsher to talk about his part in the dramatic rescue at Titchwell Marshes. Picture: Ian Burt

Former Wells Coastguard crew member Steve Willsher to talk about his part in the dramatic rescue at Titchwell Marshes. Picture: Ian Burt

A former coastguard will tell of his part in the dramatic rescue at Titchwell Marshes, at a charity event in Wells.

Wells Coastguard crew members (from left) John Crosthwaite, Steve Willsher and Tim Moore. Picture: Ian BurtWells Coastguard crew members (from left) John Crosthwaite, Steve Willsher and Tim Moore. Picture: Ian Burt

Steve Willsher, the former station officer for the HM Coastguard at Wells, featured on ITV'S 999: Britain From Above on Monday, October 7, for his work in a dramatic rescue of a 75-year-old man from Titchwell Marshes.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Willsh, who was recently presented with an outstanding achievement award by the Coastguard agency, will be at The Globe Inn, Wells, to talk about his work rescuing people on the coast.

Antonia Bournes, owner of The Globe said: 'The work of the coastguards is vital to this area and his small team are tireless in their efforts. He represents an excellent role model for the sea cadets, some of whom will go on to work on our waters."

The Talk of Wells event will take place on Monday, October 14, 7pm. Tickets cost £23.50 which includes a two course meal and a complimentary glass of wine.

To book call 01328 710206 to book.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen immediately with 2,500 jobs saved thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From scandal-hit site to the UK’s best new building - Norwich council homes win Stirling Prize

Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Pic: Tim Crocker.

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘Totally devastated’ - Neighbours rally behind woman whose home was ravaged by fire

The fire at a flat on Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, has inspired a community collection. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Farke and the urban myths around City boss

Alex Tettey's Premier League experience could be invaluable for Norwich City in the weeks ahead Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Thomas Cook shops to reopen immediately with 2,500 jobs saved thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Decision due on school’s £4m expansion which would double its size

Artist's impressions of the new Hethersett Junior School building. Picture: NPS Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists