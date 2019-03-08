Former coastguard to tell story of dramatic rescue mission at charity event

Former Wells Coastguard crew member Steve Willsher to talk about his part in the dramatic rescue at Titchwell Marshes. Picture: Ian Burt

A former coastguard will tell of his part in the dramatic rescue at Titchwell Marshes, at a charity event in Wells.

Wells Coastguard crew members (from left) John Crosthwaite, Steve Willsher and Tim Moore. Picture: Ian Burt Wells Coastguard crew members (from left) John Crosthwaite, Steve Willsher and Tim Moore. Picture: Ian Burt

Steve Willsher, the former station officer for the HM Coastguard at Wells, featured on ITV'S 999: Britain From Above on Monday, October 7, for his work in a dramatic rescue of a 75-year-old man from Titchwell Marshes.

Mr Willsh, who was recently presented with an outstanding achievement award by the Coastguard agency, will be at The Globe Inn, Wells, to talk about his work rescuing people on the coast.

Antonia Bournes, owner of The Globe said: 'The work of the coastguards is vital to this area and his small team are tireless in their efforts. He represents an excellent role model for the sea cadets, some of whom will go on to work on our waters."

The Talk of Wells event will take place on Monday, October 14, 7pm. Tickets cost £23.50 which includes a two course meal and a complimentary glass of wine.

To book call 01328 710206 to book.