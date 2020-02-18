Retired private investigator drowned after Mercedes overturned into pond, inquest hears

A man drowned after his car overturned and crashed into a pond, an inquest has heard.

Steve Jennions, 51 and of Spooner Row, died on February 3 after his silver Mercedes crashed into another vehicle and overturned into a pond off the B1172 London Road in Suton. Two other people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

An inquest into his death opened on Tuesday at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.

It gave Mr Jennions' occupation as a retired private investigator and said he was born in Kirby Muxloe in Lecestershire.

His medical cause of death was given as drowning.

The inquest was adjourned until July 30 this year, when a further review will take place.

At the time of his death, a friend, who knew Mr Jennions when he worked in London's trading market, paid tribute to him, describing him as a "lovely, lovely guy" and adding that lots of their colleagues had seen him as a "mentor and as a father figure".