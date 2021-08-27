News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Bruce Up Your Wedding: Website offers wedding gear themed on former Canary

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:20 PM August 27, 2021   
Steve Bruce celebrates his late League Cup semi-final winner against Ipswich at Carrow Road in 1985

Steve Bruce celebrates his late League Cup semi-final winner against Ipswich at Carrow Road in 1985 Picture: Paul Hewitt/Archant library - Credit: Archant

Norfolk couples have a new option when it comes to their wedding essentials, with the launch of a new website selling supplies for themed around former Norwich City defender Steve Bruce.

Bruce Up Your Wedding sees the face of the legendary centre-back, who scored in the 1985 Milk Cup semi-final against Ipswich, on confetti, in wedding photography guides and on flowers.

Bruce Up Your Wedding is offering life-size cut-outs of the great man for wedding use.

Bruce Up Your Wedding is offering life-size cut-outs of the great man for wedding use. - Credit: bruceupyourwedding.com

The website also offers a life-sized cut out of the player, branded catch the bouquet goalkeeper gloves and a Steve Bruce photobooth experience which claims to ensure the current Newcastle United boss is included in every photo.

All of the free merchandise is sold out according to the website, which has been inspired by a Twitter account called Steve Bruce At Weddings.

Norfolk newly-weds have been able to bring a little bit of former Canaries defender Steve Bruce to their weddings.

Norfolk newly-weds have been able to bring a little bit of former Canaries defender Steve Bruce to their weddings. - Credit: bruceyourwedding.com

The Twitter account places pictures of Bruce in the background of people's wedding photos.

Reviews on the site claim customers were "incredibly loved-up" and "beyond joyous".

Bruce Up Your Wedding is offering a range of Steve Bruce-related wedding goods.

Bruce Up Your Wedding is offering a range of Steve Bruce-related wedding goods. - Credit: bruceyourwedding.com

Norwich News

