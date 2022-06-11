Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary

Wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall was filming for a documentary about the Ice Age in Norfolk. - Credit: James Hodds

He's best known for getting up close and personal with some of the most dangerous animals in the world.

But now Steve Backshall's adventures have brought him to Norfolk for a new documentary.

The former Springwatch host was believed to be in Coltishall, east of Norwich, on Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9, filming for a new documentary about the Ice Age.

And during his stay, the explorer was treated to a few home comforts after hiring out a converted VW campervan from Road Drifter Rentals based in Blofield.

Co-owner of the company, James Hodds, and his wife Zeena Hodds, said they were delighted when a member of the production team got in touch.

"It was incredible. We didn't meet him ourselves but we asked if they could send a picture of Steve with the campervan," said Mr Hodds.

"Apparently he loved it. He was really pleased.

"They said they wanted to rent it out as a base for Steve in between filming.

"They were in Coltishall for two days for a new documentary about the Ice Age."



