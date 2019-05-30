Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich couple recognised for 12 stone weight loss

30 May, 2019 - 08:00
Steve and Jackie Moore before their combined 12 stone weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Steve and Jackie Moore before their combined 12 stone weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Courtesy of Slimming World

A husband and wife from Norwich have been recognised after a losing a combined total of 12 stone.

Steve and Jackie Moore were invited to Slimming World HQ for the Couple of the Year competition. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldSteve and Jackie Moore were invited to Slimming World HQ for the Couple of the Year competition. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Steve and Jackie Moore were invited to attend the National Slimming World Couple of the Year competition this month after losing four stone and eight stone each respectively.

Mr Moore, 53, who was born with a hole in his heart, suffered two strokes within a day of each other back in 2009 and was rendered immobile, unable to work and confined to a chair.

After turning to food for comfort he gained weight dramatically and in his forties reached a 40 inch waist.

Mrs Moore, 65, also struggled to manage her weight and was 17-and-a-half stone while caring for her husband after his illness.

Steve and Jackie Moore were invited to Slimming World HQ for the Couple of the Year competition. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldSteve and Jackie Moore were invited to Slimming World HQ for the Couple of the Year competition. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Last year at a regular GP check up Mr Moore was diagnosed pre-diabetic, with fatty liver disease, high cholesterol and blood pressure.

The GP surgery offered Steve a 12 week free of charge referral voucher to attend a Slimming World group in order to address these issues.

Jackie, as his carer, would have gone with him anyway but the surgery also recognized the importance for her to improve her weight and health so she too received a 12 week voucher.

Mrs Moore said: "It felt so reassuring to be met at the door, we were immediately put at ease and amazed throughout her introductory talk to hear about all the things we could eat.

"I'd presumed we were going on a diet but anyone who joins soon discovers that there's no going hungry at all.

"The most reassuring part of our first morning was on the scales when the group leader very kindly said not to worry about the figure we saw as it'd be the last time we saw it, and she was right."

A year on from joining the Thorpe End group in Norwich, the couple have dramatically reduced their weight and now volunteer at the group each week supporting fellow members and consultant Claire Utting.

The Thorpe End Slimming World Group meets at the village hall on Plumstead Road now with a new group on Fridays at 7.30am as well as the existing groups at 9.30am and 11.30am.

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich veteran Colin Thackery through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

Hawks to swoop in to tackle town’s pigeon poo problem

Hawks will soon be flown in Diss to scare of pigeons whose droppings have posed a long-running problem. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hawks to swoop in to tackle town’s pigeon poo problem

Hawks will soon be flown in Diss to scare of pigeons whose droppings have posed a long-running problem. Picture: Simon Parkin

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

7 things to do in Norfolk this week -from Take That tribute to Sex Pistols star

Take That Experience

‘I will work relentlessly’ - New mental health boss sets out to turn around trust ‘under pressure and in distress’

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists