Search

Advanced search

Here to Help: Market traders offering free delivery to those self-isolating

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 March 2020

Steve and Bettys fruit & veg stall are offering free delivery of fresh produce in downham market and surrounding areas for people self-isolating because of the coronavirus. Pictured: Betty Moyses. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

Steve and Bettys fruit & veg stall are offering free delivery of fresh produce in downham market and surrounding areas for people self-isolating because of the coronavirus. Pictured: Betty Moyses. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

Archant

Norfolk market traders are offering their support by delivering produce for free to people self-isolating due to the coronavirus.

Steve and Bettys fruit & veg stall are offering free delivery of fresh produce in downham market and surrounding areas for people self-isolating because of the coronavirus. Pictured: Stephen Moyses. Picture: Mariah Carey MoysesSteve and Bettys fruit & veg stall are offering free delivery of fresh produce in downham market and surrounding areas for people self-isolating because of the coronavirus. Pictured: Stephen Moyses. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

Market traders in Downham Market continued to turn out and serve the community on Friday, March 20 despite increasing coronavirus fears.

Steve and Betty’s fruit & veg stall is among the local businesses reaching out and showing their support to people in the area. The stall, which has been around for 55 years, is run by Stephen Moyses, 52, his wife Betty Moyses, 49, and various family members.

You may also want to watch:

The couple said in light of the coronavirus pandemic they saw a need in the community and wanted to support people “the best way they know how” by offering free delivery of their fresh produce to those self-isolating in the town and the surrounding areas.

Downham Market traders have continued to serve the community despite coronavirus fears. Picture: Mariah Carey MoysesDownham Market traders have continued to serve the community despite coronavirus fears. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

Mr Moyses said: “We’ve realised that many people are being left with no food shopping as supermarkets are stripped and delivery services delayed up until April. “These include NHS employees - who are bravely working around the clock, the older generation, pregnant women, people with preexisting health conditions and anyone else needing to self-isolate.  “We have people in our own family who are vulnerable and high risk to the current situation, so we know first hand how awful it is.  “There aren’t enough services to help these people and that’s why we’ve decided to intervene.” The pair said they have seen a large increase in the number of new customers over the last two weeks and hope people will continue to shop and support local businesses.

Mrs Moyses said: “It’s almost like going back in time to when supermarkets weren’t around and people had to rely on local markets to get all their produce.

“Not only are we receiving continuing support from our regular customers but so many new customers are praising our efforts, so we couldn’t be more proud to offer our services.  “Our customers are like family, we adapt to what they need. Some days we are their therapist, their friend and their only way of socialising. “We are grateful for all the support we have received and will continue to give back to the community as best as we can manage.”

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Most Read

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It will pass, but tough times are head’ - MPs write joint letter to Norfolk

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Landlords forced to shut their pub launch fresh food boxes for NHS staff

Trina Lake and Bradley Richards with their fruit and vegetable boxes outside The Crown pub in Costessey. Photo: Trina Lake

‘Only go when the time is right’ - ex-City man’s advice to starlets

City's youngsters will be in high demand at the end of the Premier League season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Here to Help: Market traders offering free delivery to those self-isolating

Steve and Bettys fruit & veg stall are offering free delivery of fresh produce in downham market and surrounding areas for people self-isolating because of the coronavirus. Pictured: Betty Moyses. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses
Drive 24