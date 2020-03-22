Here to Help: Market traders offering free delivery to those self-isolating
PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 March 2020
Archant
Norfolk market traders are offering their support by delivering produce for free to people self-isolating due to the coronavirus.
Market traders in Downham Market continued to turn out and serve the community on Friday, March 20 despite increasing coronavirus fears.
Steve and Betty’s fruit & veg stall is among the local businesses reaching out and showing their support to people in the area. The stall, which has been around for 55 years, is run by Stephen Moyses, 52, his wife Betty Moyses, 49, and various family members.
You may also want to watch:
The couple said in light of the coronavirus pandemic they saw a need in the community and wanted to support people “the best way they know how” by offering free delivery of their fresh produce to those self-isolating in the town and the surrounding areas.
Mr Moyses said: “We’ve realised that many people are being left with no food shopping as supermarkets are stripped and delivery services delayed up until April. “These include NHS employees - who are bravely working around the clock, the older generation, pregnant women, people with preexisting health conditions and anyone else needing to self-isolate. “We have people in our own family who are vulnerable and high risk to the current situation, so we know first hand how awful it is. “There aren’t enough services to help these people and that’s why we’ve decided to intervene.” The pair said they have seen a large increase in the number of new customers over the last two weeks and hope people will continue to shop and support local businesses.
Mrs Moyses said: “It’s almost like going back in time to when supermarkets weren’t around and people had to rely on local markets to get all their produce.
“Not only are we receiving continuing support from our regular customers but so many new customers are praising our efforts, so we couldn’t be more proud to offer our services. “Our customers are like family, we adapt to what they need. Some days we are their therapist, their friend and their only way of socialising. “We are grateful for all the support we have received and will continue to give back to the community as best as we can manage.”