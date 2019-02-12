Video

‘I love that contrast between Norwich and America’ - Stephen Merchant promotes Fighting With My Family on Graham Norton Show

Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Stephen Merchant, Paige and Nick Frost from 'Fighting With My Family' pose for a portrait in the Pizza Hut Lounge in Park City, Utah on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron Richter/Getty Images for Pizza Hut) Archant

The director of the film based on Norwich wrestler Paige has appeared on the Graham Norton show to promote the movie which is out next month.

Stephen Merchant, who is also an actor and comedian, appeared on the primetime BBC show to talk about Fighting With My Family,

He said the film had been received well by critics so far, ahead of its release on March 1, with a rating of 92pc of positive reviews on film website Rotten Tomatoes.

He said: “That’s always a great relief because that’s one of the hurdles.”

Presenter Graham Norton pointed out the differences between Paige’s hometown and where she ended up wrestling for WWE.

He said: “I love that contrast between Norwich and America.”

The film, which was produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, will open in style at Cinema City with a special screening on February 22.

It tells the true story of reformed gangster Ricky Knight, his wife Julia, known professionally as Sweet Saraya, daughter Paige and son Zak as they made a successful career wrestling together.

After the screening there will also be a Q&A, hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk’s Rob Butler, with members of the Knight family will tackle questions on their colourful wrestling career and newfound fame.