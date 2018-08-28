Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Watch: The moment top comedian Stephen Amos called fan out of audience to close show

PUBLISHED: 08:17 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 07 February 2019

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A young Norfolk stand-up was given an unexpected break when celebrity comic Stephen K Amos invited him on stage to close his set on the Norwich leg of his tour.

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLocal comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Sitting a few rows from the stage, North Walsham comedian Josh Ryan and his father Greg Ryan had been the subject of friendly teasing by Mr Amos throughout his performance at the Norwich Playhouse on Monday night.

During the exchange it emerged the local 24-year-old was himself a comic, prompting the star to suggest he take the night’s final slot.

Mr Ryan admitted he could not tell if the comic was joking, but soon realised the invite was a genuine one.

He said: “I was worried about getting out of my seat and onto the stage without falling and had to pull together five minutes of material very quickly.”

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLocal comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The young comic has been performing on the local circuit for three years but said Monday was the first time his dad had seen him on stage.

The 24-year-old said: “My dad was very taken aback by the whole thing because it was completely unexpected, but I like to think he enjoyed it and it’s definitely a night we’ll remember for a long time.”

After the performance Stephen K Amos took some time to congratulate the fledgling comedian, shaking his hand and encouraging him to keep in touch.

Since the gig Mr Ryan said his social media had attracted several new fans and that audience members had tracked him down to thank him for the show.

Stephen K Amos. Picture: JAMES PENLIDIS PHOTOGRAPHYStephen K Amos. Picture: JAMES PENLIDIS PHOTOGRAPHY

He said: “It was a wonderful, surprising thing to have happened and Stephen was very generous to give me the time.

“The gig has given me a lot more confidence – to be faced  with 300-plus people at such  short notice and told ‘let’s see what you’ve got’ gives you a real boost.”

The budding star said he hoped the gig would be another step towards his ultimate goal of being signed with an agent.

Josh Ryan’s next appearance will be at Bermuda Bob’s, Timber Hill, Norwich, on Saturday, February 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Norfolk battered by strong winds – with more on the way

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire.

Police officers kicked in the legs while arresting drunk woman for alleged GBH

Langham's village sign. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Watch: The moment top comedian Stephen Amos called fan out of audience to close show

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

New radars will have to be built on north Norfolk coast because of huge wind farm

Trimingham Radar Station.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists