Watch: The moment top comedian Stephen Amos called fan out of audience to close show

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A young Norfolk stand-up was given an unexpected break when celebrity comic Stephen K Amos invited him on stage to close his set on the Norwich leg of his tour.

Sitting a few rows from the stage, North Walsham comedian Josh Ryan and his father Greg Ryan had been the subject of friendly teasing by Mr Amos throughout his performance at the Norwich Playhouse on Monday night.

During the exchange it emerged the local 24-year-old was himself a comic, prompting the star to suggest he take the night’s final slot.

Mr Ryan admitted he could not tell if the comic was joking, but soon realised the invite was a genuine one.

He said: “I was worried about getting out of my seat and onto the stage without falling and had to pull together five minutes of material very quickly.”

The young comic has been performing on the local circuit for three years but said Monday was the first time his dad had seen him on stage.

The 24-year-old said: “My dad was very taken aback by the whole thing because it was completely unexpected, but I like to think he enjoyed it and it’s definitely a night we’ll remember for a long time.”

After the performance Stephen K Amos took some time to congratulate the fledgling comedian, shaking his hand and encouraging him to keep in touch.

Since the gig Mr Ryan said his social media had attracted several new fans and that audience members had tracked him down to thank him for the show.

He said: “It was a wonderful, surprising thing to have happened and Stephen was very generous to give me the time.

“The gig has given me a lot more confidence – to be faced with 300-plus people at such short notice and told ‘let’s see what you’ve got’ gives you a real boost.”

The budding star said he hoped the gig would be another step towards his ultimate goal of being signed with an agent.

Josh Ryan’s next appearance will be at Bermuda Bob’s, Timber Hill, Norwich, on Saturday, February 16.