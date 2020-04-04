Stephen Fry joins the lockdown craze of playing Animal Crossing

Norfolk actor, comedian and presenter Stephen Fry has shared his thoughts on playing the video game Animal Crossing - New Horizons.

The 62-year-old, who lives in West Bilney near King’s Lynn, announced on Twitter that he started the game on Saturday, April 4.

He said: “Well now. I’ve started this thing called Animal Crossing. “I’m very much taken by the voices of hosts Timmy and Tommy, but am so far somewhat perplexed by the POINT of it all.

“Is it, in this sense, a metaphor for life itself? I hope not, for I may have pitched my tent ill-advisedly.”

The popular game, which was first released 19 years ago, has just been remade by Nintendo for their new Switch console.

Animal Crossing gives you the chance to escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize it.

You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life.

One reply to Mr Fry’s tweet said: “The thought of Stephen Fry playing Animal Crossing is a light in these dark times.”