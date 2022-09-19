Stephen Fry praises Queen's funeral as he watches in New York hotel at 3am

Stephen Fry has praised the “ritual, ceremony and symbol” of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while watching on from a New York hotel room at 3am.

Fry, who grew up in Norfolk and supports Norwich City, joined other celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Kate Beckinsale and Lorraine Kelly in paying tribute to Her Majesty.

He said on Twitter: “Watching the Queen's funeral from 3am onwards in a New York hotel room somehow brings me closer to it all than if I were back home.

“Words can’t compete with such ritual, ceremony and symbol.

"Think how many jigsaw puzzles will come from this.”