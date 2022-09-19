News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stephen Fry praises Queen's funeral as he watches in New York hotel at 3am

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:21 PM September 19, 2022
Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry - Credit: Simon Finlay

Stephen Fry has praised the “ritual, ceremony and symbol” of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while watching on from a New York hotel room at 3am.

Fry, who grew up in Norfolk and supports Norwich City, joined other celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Kate Beckinsale and Lorraine Kelly in paying tribute to Her Majesty.

He said on Twitter: “Watching the Queen's funeral from 3am onwards in a New York hotel room somehow brings me closer to it all than if I were back home.

“Words can’t compete with such ritual, ceremony and symbol.

"Think how many jigsaw puzzles will come from this.”

