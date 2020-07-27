Norfolk Day: Stephen Fry to give ‘Toast to Norfolk’

Proud Norfolkian Stephen Fry will lead a toast to Norfolk Day.

Stephen Fry is set to share what he loves most about the county he lives in this Norfolk Day.

Stephen Fry at Carrow Road.

The actor, comedian and writer - who lives in West Bilney - has always taken the time to shout about the county he lives in.

The 62-year-old is giving his own toast to Norfolk, which will be broadcasted on BBC Radio Norfolk on Monday, July 27, at 2pm.

Among other things, Mr Fry will use the opportunity to reflect on his love of Norfolk’s big skies, the joy of the space and isolation that is possible and he toasts the people of the county.

And we at the Eastern Daily Press along with our friends at BBC Radio Norfolk are asking you, our readers and listeners, to join in celebrate Norfolk Day with your own Toast to Norfolk.

Stephen Fry

The EDP’s editor, David Powles, said: “Norfolk has a special part in the hearts of so many people, so it seems only fitting we should raise a glass to honour it by.”

Peter Cook, editor of BBC Radio Norfolk, added: “It’s never been more important than now to celebrate and promote our county.

“We want to share the image of a modern and vibrant Norfolk, cautiously emerging from lockdown.

“Norfolk Day is all about finding a reason to champion our county and its natural beauty, its heritage and its prospects for the future but most importantly we want to celebrate the people who make our county what it is.

“In many ways the lockdown has made us realise how lucky we are to live in such a special place so we hope our Toast to Norfolk will be an uplifting moment for everyone to raise a glass, or a mug and join us with a big Cheers Norfolk!”

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

Although social distancing guidelines mean this year’s Norfolk Day looks a little different, there are still plenty of ways you can get involved.

Post your own “Cheers Norfolk” images or film on social media with the hashtag #CheersNorfolk #NorfolkDay, or email them to norfolkday@archant.co.uk