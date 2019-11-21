Stephen Fry's 'sweet excitement' at Doctor Who role

Stephen Fry will be waiting when the Tardis lands for a new series of Doctor Who.

Norfolk's TV icon will make his debut in the BBC's long-running cult sci-fi series alongside Sir Lenny Henry, with Jodie Whittaker reprising her role as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Actor, author, broadcaster and Norwich City director Mr Fry said: "Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme and I readily concede that I'm past the age where I'd be considered, if I was ever the right age for such a posting, then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement."

Sir Lenny added: "It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the Tardis was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long (hiding behind the sofa type) Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me."

Show boss Chris Chibnall said: "Doctor Who is coming back with a bang - with two great British icons in major roles. One of the great joys of Doctor Who is getting to work with actors from your wish list.

"Stephen and Lenny are two of my absolute favourite actors - and to be able to bring them into Doctor Who, in one of our biggest ever stories to kick off the new series, is an absolute thrill."

Doctor Who will return in early 2020. As yet, it has not been revealed whether the two guest stars will be the Doctor's friends or enemies.

Mr Fry's involvement is not the first time the show has been linked to Norfolk.

Matt Smith, who starred as the Eleventh Doctor from 2010 - 13, studied drama at the UEA and described Norwich as "a cool arty town".

And the unmistakable sound of the Tardis was created in the early 1960s by sound engineer Brian Hodgson, who lived on the Broads.

Davros, leader of the Daleks, was played by Norfolk's Terry Molloy for three seasons of the series.

And the War Doctor, an incarnation of the Doctor, was played by the late John Hurt, who lived in Norfolk, for three episodes in 2013.