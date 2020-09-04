Search

Stephen Fry crowned ‘dream car passenger’ in new poll

PUBLISHED: 10:47 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 04 September 2020

Stephen Fry at Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk actor, comedian and presenter Stephen Fry has been crowned as the dream car passenger in a new AA poll.

The 62-year-old, who lives in West Bilney near King’s Lynn, out-voted Sir David Attenborough, Winston Churchill and Elvis Presley as the person drivers would like to take a road trip with.

Half of the 16,400 drivers who filled out the survey said they would choose a friend or family member as their ultimate post-lockdown road trip passenger, with 38pc voting for their wives to be next to them on a drive.

Sarah Rees, AA Driving School managing director, said: “Many people will have missed the freedom of taking their car out for a drive during lockdown and staycations were certainly popular this summer, so maybe it’s a great time to think about future road trips.

“While you might want to pick Stephen Fry’s brains or listen to the soothing commentary of Sir David Attenborough, at the end of the day people will always rather see their friends and family in the passenger seat.

“Some people would even like to take their dog for a spin in the car as their favourite passenger. The star of the AA’s new advert Tukker is a four-legged friend who has proven just as popular with AA members.

“The current massive demand for driving lessons and tests shows that they are many more potential drivers out there just waiting for the chance to give their favourite passengers a ride.”

Top 10 - celebrities

1. Stephen Fry

2. Sir David Attenborough

3. Sir Winston Churchill

4. Elvis Presley

5. Jesus Christ

6. Peter Kay

7. Billy Connolly

8. David Bowie

9. Jeremy Clarkson

10. Michael Palin

Top 10 - family and friends

1. Wife

2. Husband

3. Partner

4. Mother

5. Friend/best friend

6. Father

7. Other family member

8. Daughter

9. Son

10. Sister

